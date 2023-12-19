What Is Spotify’s AI Playlists Feature?

However, users flooding their social media timelines with the Wrapped results have somewhat helped offset the negative remarks. The platform is focusing on user excitement by rolling out yet another feature: AI playlists.

Over the last few weeks, streaming giant Spotify has been a trending topic, but it hasn’t all been positive chatter; The company’s latest round of layoffs was accompanied by news of artists like Snoop Dogg and “Weird” Al calling them out over its payout rates

What is Spotify’s AI playlist feature?

Similar to the AI DJ function, which rolled out in February, the AI playlist feature allows users to generate a collection of songs using prompts.

Spotify has several curated playlists based on genre, artists, decade, release date, charting history, and even modes. However, the AI playlist feature allows users to think far beyond what already exists. According to TechCrunch, users must select the AI chatbot to get started to access the add-on. Users can let their imagination fly once the box takes over the screen. Prompt ideas mentioned presented by the outlet as an example were “get focused at work with instrumental electronica,” “fill in the silence with background café music,” “get pumped up with fun, upbeat, and positive songs,” and “explore a niche genre like Witch House.”

The feature has not yet gotten a wide release, and it’s not clear when (or if) it will. A spokesperson told TechCrunch, “We routinely conduct a number of tests. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have anything further to share at this time.”