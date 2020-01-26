There are a lot of big stories at today’s Grammy Awards. It’s Lizzo’s first year being nominated, but she racked up more nominations than anybody else. Billie Eilish is the youngest artist to be nominated in the four major categories. There are other historic female nominations as well.

Between that and all the performances set to take place throughout the evening, there are plenty of reasons to watch the broadcast live. The problem with that is that in this cord-cutting age, figuring out how to watch may not be the easiest thing. Fortunately, we got you covered: Keep reading to learn where you can livestream the Grammys online.

CBS All Access

The Grammys are airing on CBS, and the network’s CBS All Access service will also be showing the ceremony. All Access costs $6 per month, or $10 for the ad-free tier.

YouTube TV

CBS is part of the YouTube TV package, which costs $60 per month.

Hulu + Live TV

Similarly, Hulu’s Live TV service also has CBS in its list of available channels, and it’s slightly cheaper than YouTube TV at $55 per month.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T’s TV Now is very similar to the previous two options, and the Plus package (which costs $65 monthly) includes CBS.

FuboTV

FuboTV is yet another online TV option, and $55 per month will get you CBS and a number of other channels.

