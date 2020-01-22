Lil Nas X Will Perform At The 2020 Grammys With BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, And Diplo

It looks like “Old Town Road” is returning for one last rodeo at the 2020 Grammys this Sunday and Lil Nas X is set to send his career-defining hit out with a bang. Not only is he billed to perform alongside his original riding partner Billy Ray Cyrus, who saddled up for the first remix just as the song was taking off on the Billboard Hot 100, but according to Variety, the duo will be bringing along fellow remixers Diplo and Korean boy band BTS, who each contributed their own versions to the song’s historical success.

The Variety piece also explains why Lil Nas X decided to cancel some of his shows and take a take a break from touring last year. Contrary to speculation that he was putting his career on hold, Nas actually wanted to kick it into higher gear and that meant learning to perform for the suddenly arena-sized crowds he had to see each night. “I wanted to do more performances last year, but it didn’t go as planned and I didn’t have confidence,” he said. “When the crowd sits? l felt like I was butt-naked on stage. It crushed me.” As he puts it, he’d never even been to a concert, so he had no idea what to do when crowds encountered unfamiliar, new songs outside the one he was known for.

Nas also talks about coming out, saying he only consulted with his dad before revealing himself to the world. “It was a shock for him,” he said. “It’s still the beginning phase. I’m not comfortable bringing a guy around yet.” The piece also touches on Nas’ fashion sense and his plans for a tour and a followup album. Nas is nominated for Album Of The Year for his debut EP, 7.

Watch The Grammys this Sunday, January 26 at 8 PM EST.