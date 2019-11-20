The nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced this morning, and the most immediate takeaway is that Lizzo was a big-time winner. Given all the success her album and singles have had this year, it was fair to expect that she would be among the most-nominated artists, but it turns out she was the most-nominated artist: Lizzo has earned eight Grammy nods this year.

Lizzo and her work is up for Record Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Album Of The Year (Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)), Song Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Truth Hurts”), Best R&B Performance (“How I Feel” Feat. Gucci Mane), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)).

Naturally, Lizzo is excited about the news. Following the announcement, she took to Twitter to write in a series of all-caps tweets, “THANK YOU. THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT. WE ARE ALL WINNERS. I LOVE YOU. LETS HAVE A WONDERFUL BLESSED DAY.”

