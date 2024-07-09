Survey says, this is an episode you won’t want to miss. Continue below for more information on viewing instruction with and without cable.

Tonight (July 9), Megan’s Texas Southern University studies will sort of be put to the test on Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey .

How To Watch Megan Thee Stallion On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

If you have cable, tonight’s special episode of Celebrity Family Feud featuring Megan Thee Stallion and friends will be aired on ABC network beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Central time. Check your local listing for channel details.

It isn’t clear when ‘Team Megan’ will battle against the board, but the episode is billed as a 2-hour premiere event sprinkled with throwback footage and new clips.

Did you ditch cable? No worries. Starting at 3 a.m. Eastern / midnight Pacific on July 10, you can watch the on-demand taping with any active Hulu subscription. The streamer is does offer a 7-day trial for new users. Find more information here.

Either way, based on the promotional clips of Megan and her team of bandits, which includes Travis, Kellon, Bryon, and Jaela, are sure to make the episode worth watching. Megan even promised an enjoyable viewing experience on Instagram.

“I cant wait until yall see this 😂,” she wrote. “I could not hold in my real reactions to these answers 😭 JULY 9th TEAM MEGAN IS ON @familyfeudabc.

Watch the full episode teaser below.