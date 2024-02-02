Megan Thee Stallion has announced a unique deal with Warner Music Group. She will have control of the rights to her master recordings and publishing still, according to Rolling Stone. The label will provide the Houston rapper with “distribution and marketing resources” to help further her career, as part of the agreement made.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” Megan shared in a statement, according to the outlet. “I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”

As some fans have noticed, Megan’s recent songs, “Hiss” and “Cobra,” have been released through her Hot Girl Productions business — where she will continue to put out new tracks. The outlet also points out that if she happened to sign any artists to her company, they would have access to Warner’s marketing as well.

Last year, she officially left her old label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, while keeping her distribution under the Warner-acquired 300 Entertainment company. “Following on her success with 300, we’re excited to continue our journey with Meg through this dynamic new partnership, with our global teams, infrastructure, and expertise supporting her every step of the way,” Lousada added as part of the statement.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s celebration post on Twitter about the deal below.

Thank you GOD 🙏🏽 Hotties today HISSTORY was made !!! Today I signed a distribution deal with my new family @warnermusic where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist anddd OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING 🔥🔥🔥🔥 This is thee first deal of its kind !!! I hope artist still on the… pic.twitter.com/LkFI8Vdry6 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 2, 2024

