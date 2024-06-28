Music

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Down Stairs DJ’ Is An Extremely NSFW Song That’s About Exactly What You Think It Is

Following the release of Megan, Megan Thee Stallion is a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter). One of the most talked-about songs on the album so far is “Down Stairs DJ.” No, it’s not about a person with turntables in the basement. You know what it’s about and it’s wildly NSFW.

These are Meg’s lyrics from the chorus (via Genius):

“Ayy, I love my p*ssy and my p*ssy love me
Play with her for a lil’ while, then fall asleep
Asked the jeweler, ‘Can you make a crown shaped like a V?’
‘Cause the b*tch is a queen and she need a lil’ bling
Two fingers give me peace, switch hands, finna cheat
Then I sleep in my own wet spot in the sheets
N**** can’t stress me if he can’t sex me
Finna get lockjaw tryna impress me.”

Other select lines from throughout the song include, “Me, myself, and I, and a rose / Ebony, lezzy, XVideos,” “How I got this sh*t looking, lathered up, no soap,” and, “Ayy, ready, player one, fight / Arcade mode ’til the batteries die / Way I’m finna nut, let the CPU decide / Faithful to myself ’cause I do myself right.”

Listen to “Down Stairs DJ” above.

Megan is out now via Hot Girl Productions. Find more information here.

