Viewers of the 2024 BET Awards are still intoxicated by last night’s (June 30) ceremony. From Usher’s hotly debate Lifetime Achievement Award tribute to the flurry of individual performances, watchers have found a way to extend the televised celebration. One of the night’s entertainers, Megan Thee Stallion’s latest business venture, has something to keep the party going.

On May 19, the “Down Stairs DJ” rapper teased that she was gearing up to launch a tequila brand. Today (July 1) during her appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Megan revealed that she has fellow Houston hottie Beyoncé to thank for the business’ formation.

When host Shannon Sharpe asked Megan about her next chapter as an independent artist, she revealed that it has leveled her up in all ways with the guidance of Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

“When I was in the situation with [1501] and I wanted to get out of it, they told me you need to do this on your own,” she said. “Like, ‘You already know what it is. You already have all the tools. All the legal sh*t you are going through, I know you are learning something. So you should figure out how to get out here and be your own boss.'”

Megan then opened up about the suggestion Beyoncé made. “Beyoncé is actually the person that inspired me to get my own tequila,” she said. “Because I used to be the cognac queen. I still am the cognac queen. But as much as I used to enjoy cognac, and I’ve promoted a lot of people’s liquor brands, she was like, ‘the next time I see you, you better have your own. You need to have your own alcohol.'”

Watch the full episode of Club Shay Shay with special guest Megan Thee Stallion below.