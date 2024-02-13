Attention, all fitness girlies. Your opportunity to spice up your workout wardrobe is nearly here. Mother Fitness herself, Megan Thee Stallion’s collaboration with Nike has officially arrived. Well, almost. In January, the “Hiss” rapper initially teased the partnership by sporting a pair of custom kicks.

Fans searched online for clues about what the brand and bar assassin had in store. But today (February 13), Megan finally revealed their brainchild is, in fact, a new training collection of garments curvaceously customized with the Hotties in mind — both those working hard on their New Year’s Resolution fitness goals and plain ol’ gym rats.

The collection (priced between $40 and $200) includes a bomber jacket, bodysuits, onesies, sports bras, biker shorts, and slim-cropped T-shirts. Whether you’re looking to sculpt your derrière in line with the H-town hottie’s glorious buns or burn off the extra calories from her flamin’ hot snack recommendations, there’s something for every need.

Starting on February 15, the collection will be exclusively sold on Megan Thee Stallion’s website. Then, on February 20, folks can shop for the garments via Nike’s site and retail stores. Find more information here.

