The 2024 BRIT Awards are only a little over a month away, and today, the nominees were announced, with one making history.
RAYE was nominated for seven awards, making her the most-nominated artist in a single year since 1977 — the year the BRITs were founded.
She is up for artist of the year, best new artist, pop act, R&B act, album of the year for her debut 21st Century Blues, and two songs of the year: “Escapism” with 070 Shake, and “Prada” with with cassö and D-Block Europe.
Meanwhile, Central Cee and J Hus both have four nominations each, while Dua Lipa has three.
How To Watch The BRIT Awards 2024
The BRIT Awards are set for Saturday, March 2, at the O2 Arena in London. The show will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.
Here’s The Complete List Of 2024 BRIT Awards Nominees
Mastercard Album Of The Year
Blur — The Ballad Of Darren
J Hus — Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz — No Thank You
RAYE — My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers — Heavy Heavy
Artist Of The Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Group Of The Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes
Song Of The Year
Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding — “Miracle”
cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe — “Prada”
Central Cee — “Let Go”
Dave & Central Cee — “Sprinter,” Dave & Central Cee
Dua Lipa — “Dance the Night”
Ed Sheeran — “Eyes Closed”
J Hus — “Who Told You” Feat. Drake
Kenya Grace — “Strangers”
Lewis Capaldi — “Wish You the Best”
PinkPantheress — “Boy’s A Liar”
RAYE — “Escapism.” Feat. 070 Shake
Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry — “Dancing Is Healing”
Stormzy — “Firebabe” Feat. Debbie
Switch Disco & Ella Henderson — “REACT”
Venbee & Goddard — “Messy in Heaven”
International artist of the year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
International Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”
David Kushner — “Daylight”
Doja Cat — “Paint the Town Red”
Jazzy — “Giving Me”
Libianca — “People”
Meghan Trainor — “Made You Look”
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Noah Kahan — “Stick Season”
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz — “Miss You”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire,”
Peggy Gou — “(It Goes Like) Nanana”
Rema — “Calm Down”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
Tate McRae — “Greedy”
Tyla — “Water”
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act
CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
RAYE
SAULT
