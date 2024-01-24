How To Watch The BRIT Awards 2024

The 2024 BRIT Awards are only a little over a month away, and today, the nominees were announced, with one making history.

RAYE was nominated for seven awards, making her the most-nominated artist in a single year since 1977 — the year the BRITs were founded.

She is up for artist of the year, best new artist, pop act, R&B act, album of the year for her debut 21st Century Blues, and two songs of the year: “Escapism” with 070 Shake, and “Prada” with with cassö and D-Block Europe.

Meanwhile, Central Cee and J Hus both have four nominations each, while Dua Lipa has three.