UK drill rapper Central Cee has quite a year. From opening for Drake on the It’s All A Blur Tour to collaborating with the likes of Jung Kook, The Kid Laroi, and Drizzy himself, Cench has shown himself to be quite the budding star. And he’s earned this buzz despite not having dropped any solo music this year. Until today (December 21) that is. Today, Cench has shared “Entrapreneur,” a new single on which he displays his hustler spirit.

Over a glimmery beat, Cench looks back on the past few years, and the growth he’s gone through to get to this point.

“We put the trap in the entrepreneur / All of the time we spent in the field, woulda thought I got me a Ballon d’Or / I’m stackin’, not droppin’ a bag in Dior / Went from a Toyota Yaris to Urus, I still got the same work rate as before / Two years that I ain’t been home, seven-hundred and thirty days on tour,” raps Cench on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying video, Cench and his crew are seen rocking stylish streetwear, displaying the fruits of his labor. He also shows off some clothing from his SYNA streetwear brand.

You can listen to “Entrapreneur” above.