It appears there’s perhaps a bit of beef brewing, between Dua Lipa and beef expert Liam Gallagher.

A recent Rolling Stone feature notes that Oasis and Blur are among the influences behind Lipa’s upcoming album before continuing:

“I mention that some of those Brit-pop influences — Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn in particular — haven’t always been very kind to female pop artists (both have taken shots at the likes of Adele and Taylor Swift, for example). I ask her if she’s ever met any of them. ‘I haven’t had any encounters with them, actually,’ she says. ‘Sometimes you have to separate the art from the person.… It’s more like the music element, the aspect of it that I’m really connected to. The way that [some Brit-pop artists] acted, the things that they’ve done, they’re obnoxious for sure. That’s their whole thing.'”

Gallagher, meanwhile, frequently takes time to chat with fans on X (formerly Twitter), and on January 22, one person asked what he thought about Lipa’s comments, particularly the “obnoxious” part. He responded, “She’s just jealous.”

She’s just jealous — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 23, 2024

That reply by itself might not seem rooted in reality considering Lipa is currently one of the biggest stars in the world, while bands like Oasis and Blur, who certainly had their time in the sun, aren’t exactly dominating the music landscape today like they once did.

Another user responded, though, “Come off it, Dua Lipa’s one of the biggest pop stars on the planet – she’s not jealous of you and she has a fair point Liam. You and Noel were utterly obnoxious in the ’90s and ’00s, and many other men in Britpop bands were misogynistic pricks.” Gallagher replied, “She’s jealous we can swear and tell people to f*ck off and she can’t.”

She’s jealous we can swear and tell people to fuck off and she can’t — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 23, 2024

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.