Tyler The Creator sat down with Converse in Paris for the brand’s “All-Star Series” in June, and he harped on the importance of promoting your own work. “You mean to tell me that you’re gonna be passive with your own sh*t and just put it on your [Instagram] Story once?” he said, in part. “Are you f*cking crazy, bro? I’m still promoting my album that came out in June [2021].”

If a fan saw that and felt inspired, Tyler presented an opportunity to put his advice in motion today, December 22, on Twitter. He tweeted, “where are the young black: tailors, seamstresses, product developers, technical designers, pattern makers, designers. send resume to: resume@lefleur.la :dont send bullsh*t, no music, no wack ass graphics, no headshots, no fan art, straight to trash, serious inquiries only.”

The Golf Wang and Golf Le Fleur founder added, “if your email has nothing to do with clothing, going straight to trash don’t waste our time please.” Tyler also asked for examples of applicants’ work.

if your email has nothing to do with clothing, going straight to trash dont waste our time please https://t.co/008sb05C8X — T (@tylerthecreator) December 22, 2022

and add examples of your work in it too ( thought that was an obvious thing) thanks https://t.co/008sb05C8X — T (@tylerthecreator) December 22, 2022

Last December, Tyler broadened Golf Le Fleur’s footprint in fashion by unveiling a fragrance, nail polish and luggage. His desire to bring in fresh perspectives and talented craftspeople for another round of tangible Le Fleur products isn’t surprising to anyone who has ever paid any semblance of attention to how Tyler, The Creator approaches art.

“What the f*ck is an NFT, bro?” Tyler asked toward the beginning of the aforementioned “All-Star Series” sit-down. “I bought a Mini Cooper three weeks ago — 1991 Rover Mini Cooper — just to put a f*cking bike rack on it to drive to San Pedro to ride my bike down the hills out there because it’s awesome. I’m really outside. What the f*ck is an NFT?”

He continued, “I paint at home. I play instruments. I know n****s who sculpt. I have a friend making me speakers by hand right now. What the f*ck is an NFT? … None of the examples that I’ve seen is, like, beautiful art. It’s a f*cking monkey in a Supreme hoodie.”