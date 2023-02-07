One of Spotify’s top hip-hop playlists is jumping from audio formats to visual ones. Next month, RapCaviar will debut its docuseries, RapCaviar Presents on Hulu, with seven episodes featuring stories by some of the best hip-hop acts of our time.

Several artists are set to appear in RapCaviar Presents, including City Girls, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray, Tyler The Creator, and Pharrell Williams.

In a sneak peek clip of the series, the latter two reflect on how the two met. Tyler recalls working with Pharrell for the first time and how the superproducer inspired him to switch up his sound. Pharell then shared a lesson he learned from Jimmy Iovine early on in his career.

In other episodes, RapCaviar Presents will offer “a deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist’s perspective,” according to a press release.

Karam Gill serves as the series’ executive producer, as well as its creative director. Carl Chery, who oversees the playlist and its accompanying podcast, will oversee creative on the show, alongside Liz Gateley.

All seven episodes of RapCaviar Presents will arrive on Hulu on March 30.

You can check out a first look above.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.