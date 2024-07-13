Apparently, Ice Spice and Central Cee’s plan to ride off into the lover’s sunset hasn’t been smooth sailing for everyone involved. The “Did It First” collaborators’ rumored romance is currently under fire. But it appears Ice Spice wants all the smoke.

Yesterday (July 12), Central Cee’s ex-girlfriend and media personality, Madeline Argy, slammed the pair’s coupling while alleging it is all a part of a “marketing scheme.” Argy posted a photo of herself surrounded by guns in her Instagram Stories, captioned: “Me rn.”

Today (July 13), Ice Spice took to her official X (formerly Twitter) to seeming issue a subtle response of her own. “Ain’t trippin da grip in my purse,” she captioned a photo of her and Central Cee.

ain't trippin da grip in my purse pic.twitter.com/PQQ6uwq0NW — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) July 13, 2024

Yesterday, in a series of video posted on TikTok, Madeline Argy outlined when she learned that her former boo, Central Cee and Ice Spice were supposedly an item.

According to Madeline Argy, after she learned Central Cee sent Ice Spice his personal vehicle as transport to the studio, she didn’t know where they stood. “I was with you guys knees deep in that comment section asking if we were still together,” she said. “I tried to have a conversation with him, but all he kept saying was, ‘Alright.'”

She then accused Central Cee after using their couple’s trip to further fuel his “marketing scheme” as a way to roll out his collaboration with Ice Spice.

Watch Madeline Argy videos below.