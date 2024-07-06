Ice Spice 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Getty Image
Music

A Viral NSFW Video Of Ice Spice’s ‘Meh Twerk’ Has Fans Online Concerned For The ‘Phat Butt’ Rapper

Is Ice Spice ready to retire from twerking? This may seem like a silly question, but that is all the chatter online among fans following a video of the “Phat Butt” rapper took off like wildfire.

Yesterday (July 5), Ice Spice tried to enjoy the second day of her Y2K! World Tour. However, supporters online noticed that as she began to shake her tail feather for the Open’er Festival crowd, something was off.

In the now viral clip, Ice Spice’s face is hard to read. But users online believe it to be a mixture of boredom, annoyance, and regret. Now, her super fans, the munchkins, are considered for mental health.

“Ice Spice is tired of this fame sh*t 😭😭,” wrote one user.

“Ice Spice don’t even look happy twerking anymore 😭,” penned another.

Others threw their support behind Ice Spice, chalking up the moment to workplace fatigue.

“Everybody have one of those days at work they don’t feel like being there, but they have to do their job 😂,” joked another.

While some took it as an ominous sign for what’s to come.

“She’s just soullessly twerking 😭 no hope for the future anymore 😭,” chimed another.

View more fan reactions to the viral clip below.

With several weeks remaining on the Y2K! World Tour, Ice Spice has plenty of time to phase out the move (if she wants).

