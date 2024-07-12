Half UK drill, half Jersey club, Ice Spice’s new song is 100 percent her own. The Bronx baddie brings her drill sound full-circle with “Did It First,” teaming up with UK sensation Central Cee (sorry, shippers) to assert her trendsetter status. Over a propulsive, percussive beat, the two rappers trade verses detailing their anti-romantic shenanigans, which are best summed up in the hook. “If he’s cheatin’, I’m doin’ him worse,” Ice asserts. “No UNO, I hit the reverse / I ain’t trippin’, the grip in my purse / I don’t care, ’cause he did it first.”

“Did It First” is the latest single from Ice Spice’s upcoming debut album, Y2K!, which she first began teasing late last year. After dropping the Latto diss track, “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” she revealed the album’s title in January, she said the album was complete in March, then followed up with “Gimmie A Light” in May.

So far, the only part of the album’s rollout that hasn’t worked was the reveal of the cover art, which fans questioned due to the placement of the title on a trash can. Still, Ice Spice shrugged off the bad vibes, then dropped a new single, “Phat Butt,” which helped her keep the attention firmly where it belongs — on the music.

You can watch the “Did It First” video above.

Y2K! will be out on July 26 via 10K Projects and Capitol Records.