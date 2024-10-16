For the past couple of years, Ice Spice’s signature look has been so well-recognized that even random women with curly orange hair were catching cries of “Ice Spice” on the street from moving vehicles. However, it looks like the redheads of the world will soon be safe once again, as the Bronx rapper has apparently switched up her swag, as debuted at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last night, and shared in a new set of “girls’ night out” photos she posted to Instagram. Ice’s hair is still curly like Betty Boop’s but now, it’s brunette, allowing her to be a bit more low-key — at least, from the neck down. Her outfit in the new flicks is pretty NSFW, so you can check it out here as long as it manages to avoid the Instagram censors.

A new look might do Ice Spice some good; since her breakout with “Munch,” she’s had her share of hits, but her buzz seemingly fizzled ahead of the release of her debut album Y2K earlier this year. Singles like “Oh Sh…” with Travis Scott, and “Popa” failed to reach the heights of “Barbie World,” and Y2K sold less in its first week than Ice’s previous EP, Like…?. She’s said she’s already ready to start working on a new album, though, and maybe her fresh look can help give her a fresh start for the next phase of her career.