Central Cee isn’t the only Ice Spice collaborator to spark dating rumors. Now that the “Phat Butt” rapper’s debut studio album, Y2K!, is out, supporters are curious about her connection with Travis Scott, which has intensified with the release of their track, “Oh Shhh…” official video.

Today (July 26), Ice dropped the New York-themed visual and showed what brought the two acts together: their ability to shake the room. Scott’s recent Circus Maximus Tour stop in Italy nearly caused an earthquake. While Ice’s twerking (when she’s up to it) could spark that same results.

In the video, Ice showed off her sensual moves around her stomping grounds. It starts, though, with Ice on display as a twerking art exhibit. From prestigious museums to her re-imagined Liberty Island, Ice embraces her beloved moves and historical figures. For fun, Ice even sported a custom Statue Of Liberty costume for a laugh.

But at dinner with Scott, they turn things up by standing on expensive couches. Then, Scott took his rager energy to the Statue Of Liberty’s torch for a standalone scene to end the fiery video.

Watch the “Oh Shhh…” video above.

Y2K! is out now via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Find more information here.