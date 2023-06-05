Here we go again. Cardi B has spoken before about how much she dislikes being pitted against “every new female rapper” but that won’t stop fans from looking for signs of friction every chance they get. The latest opportunity came with Cardi’s set at Hot 97 Summer Jam this weekend, where one of Cardi’s background graphics caught fans’ attention and has them thinking that Cardi’s latest target is “Boy’s A Liar” rapper Ice Spice.

During Cardi’s set, she set up her performance of “Tomorrow 2” with a clip from Annie while an illustrated caricature of the red-headed orphan appeared on the screen behind her. Fans seeing this image online decided that this was somehow a reference to Ice Spice because the rapper’s look — which usually consists of bright orange curls styled into an afro — has become so iconic in such a short amount of time. This led to an avalanche of tweets accusing Cardi of spoofing Ice Spice’s look — although, inarguably, Annie did it first.

cardi b putting a caricature of ice spice on her set in the same outfit she wore on a ig story when she was rapping tomorrow 2 and singing annie before transitioning into tomorrow 2… shading a girl that showed nothing but love to you. pic.twitter.com/gG6QwxQkOU — fan account (@houseofknee) June 5, 2023

I don’t wanna hear that “cardi b not shading Ice Spice” cs whats her reason for playing the orphan Anne song ??pic.twitter.com/o2cFO0Sqx4 — bad guy chun li 😘 (@callmechunli__) June 5, 2023

cardi b shading ice spice for absolutely no reason smfh…. She knows ice spice is about to take her spot. the insecurities jumped out. pic.twitter.com/p4eBejstPJ — welp. (@YSLONIKA) June 5, 2023

Of course, it should be noted that the fans driving this particular narrative seemingly all come from a specific fan base (rhymes with “carbs”), while others — including, apparently, the person who created the graphic in the first place, called it out as ridiculous. A video of Cardi defending Ice Spice recently also surfaced as evidence she wouldn’t feel the need to shade the new rap it-girl, even though she recently collaborated with Cardi’s ostensible rival.

Not me waking up to y’all saying my visuals for Cardi B’s Tomorrow was shade to Ice Spice, I knew the uncultured would think the blue eyed Annie was Ice Spice but the sheer reach you have to do should have y’all at the chiropractor’s soon… pic.twitter.com/n9rlzYbcMO — Shaun Harrison (@shaun_harrison) June 5, 2023

This whole Cardi B and Ice Spice thing is literally the perfect example how barbs create fake narratives to make themselves believe shes a villain. Even if you are a person with the tiniest bit of common sense, thinking Cardi was shading Ice is stupid AF. Shes shown nothing but- — Ms Dangerous (@MsDangerous16) June 5, 2023

Ice spice was getting called and industry plant left and right just recently due to how fast her success came about.. soon after Cardi B went live defending that insinuation. She NEVER has had a problem with ice pic.twitter.com/oSjBaMmfhQ — ًََ (@LAVISHSZN_) June 5, 2023

Incidentally, Cardi’s verse on “Tomorrow 2” contains a nod to Ice Spice’s breakout hit “Munch,” which Cardi also considered remixing, although she decided later not to put the song out. But Cardi herself went on Instagram Live shortly after her performance to lay the speculation to rest. “Cut the bullsh*t, please,” she said. “Get the mop. Y’all being too messy and y’all being annoying.”