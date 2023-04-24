Ice Spice and PinkPantheress, whose collaboration “Boy’s A Liar” has been borderline inescapable for the past month or so, are reuniting — but this time, it’s for a new ad campaign for Skims shapewear. To commemorate the launch of its latest line on April 27, the Kardashian-backed shapewear brand has recruited some of the hottest rising names in music to represent the brand, including Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and RAYE.

In the new ad, the four musicians talk about why Skims works for them, citing its comfort and ability to make them feel more confident. Ice Spice sums things up, saying, “Everybody’s wearing Skims.” You can check out the new ad clip below.

Skims previously dipped a toe into getting musician co-signs with a campaign featuring SZA, Becky G, and Cassie. The brand’s push for inclusivity drew some criticism for featuring disabled models, but that hasn’t stopped it from getting rave reviews from customers, which have even included soul legend, Erykah Badu.

Brands have been recognizing Ice Spice’s distinctive look ever since her career took off with the viral popularity of her song “Munch” on TikTok. Ivy Park recently featured her in its own campaign and her star continues to rise thanks to her new collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Princess Diana.”