Ice Spice Had The Perfect Response For A Fan Who Criticiqued Her Throwback Outfit

Ice Spice isn’t just in ha mood — she’s the mood. The 23-year-old Bronx, New York drill rapper was neck-and-neck with GloRilla for the rap rookie of the year title in 2022, and she’s keeping that momentum going in 2023. Her success so far hinges on her blunt charisma and a fondness for mid-2000s nostalgia, a preference that often extends to her wardrobe.

However, not everybody is as fond of her lewks, as demonstrated by one fan’s response to an outfit of the day photo she posted to her Twitter. “Ice Spice needs a stylist bro, wtf is this??” they asked. Unfazed, Ice Spice clapped back with the perfect response. “U wouldn’t get it,” she razzed. She also retweeted a few behind-the-scenes shots from her recent music video shoot in the same outfit, as well as some fan art.

u wouldn't get it https://t.co/fn6YEmDR6t — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) January 18, 2023

FWIW, the outfit — a pair of stone-washed jeans with a white camisole bedecked in belts and capped off with a pair of Jordan IV — was something of a mall staple in 2005, and while Ice would only have been five years old at the time, her throwback look is no worse than when my generation was wearing outfits that could’ve worked on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

With her timeless style and fan-favorite singles “Munch” and “Bikini Bottom” offering a well of quote-worthy bars, it’s probably only a matter of time until Ice Spice’s outfits become inescapable. If and when she hires a stylist, something tells me she won’t be changing up her look too much.