If you’re feeling her, you can now keep Ice Spice close by. Thanks to the latest Funko Pop! collectible, fans can help the “Oh Shhh…” rapper immortalize her Y2K! era.

Ice Spice is currently on the Y2K World Tour, where supporters can enjoy her quickly growing discography. Today (July 26), Ice Spice’s debut full-length album, Y2K!, is officially out. To commemorate this special moment in her career, the figure maker has rolled out an exclusive Y2K! item in her honor.

The adorable piece features a replica of Ice Spice dressed in the outfit seen on her Y2K! album cover. Although Ice Spice’s signature ginger curly Afro is notably missing, everything else (while cartoonized) is pretty spot on.

Ice Spice’s obsession with the 2000s fashions, musical trends, and even body art (see her back tattoo here) has been the core of her new project. Now, her super fans, the Munchkins, can keep a piece of that immortalized moment in what will surely become rap history for themselves.

The pre-order for Ice Spice’s Y2K Funko Pop! collectible begins on July 31 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific and will run through August 8 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific. Ice Spice’s Y2K! Funko Pop! collectible retails for $15. Find more information here. View the collectible below.