In August, the viral song, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” will celebrate its two-year anniversary. Since then, the rapper responsible for the track, Ice Spice, has made huge strides in rap’s mainstream.
In 2023, Ice Spice dropped her EP, Like..?, which featured fan-favorites “Princess Diana” and “Deli.” Now, she’s ready to gift supporters her debut full-length studio album, Y2K.
Here is everything you need to know about the long-awaited debut album, Y2K, including its release date, tracklist, tour, and more.
Release Date
Y2K! is out 7/26 via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Phat Butt”
2. “Oh Shh…” with Travis Scott
3. “Popa”
4. “Bitch I’m Packin’” with Gunna
5. “Plenty Sun”
6. “Did It First” with Central Cee
7. “BB Belt”
8. “Think U The Shit (Fart)”
9. “Gimmie A Light”
10. “TTYL”
Features
Based on the tracklist above, the confirmed featured artists set to appear on Y2K are Travis Scott, Gunna, and Central Cee.
Singles
So far, Ice Spice has released several singles to promote the album, including “Think U The Shit (Fart),” “Gimmie A Light,” “Phat Butt,” and “Did It First” with Central Cee.
Artwork
View Ice Spice’s Y2K artwork below along with its alternative cover.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C71b153uG2f/ https://www.instagram.com/p/C8kXvcNvH2H/
Tour
Ice Spice didn’t waste anytime hitting the road. She is currently traveling as part of the Y2K World Tour with special guest Cash Cobain.
07/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/01 — Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
08/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/06 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
08/11 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
08/13 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/17 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
08/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
08/23 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
08/25 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum *
08/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/31 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater