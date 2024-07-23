In August, the viral song, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” will celebrate its two-year anniversary. Since then, the rapper responsible for the track, Ice Spice, has made huge strides in rap’s mainstream.

In 2023, Ice Spice dropped her EP, Like..?, which featured fan-favorites “Princess Diana” and “Deli.” Now, she’s ready to gift supporters her debut full-length studio album, Y2K.

Here is everything you need to know about the long-awaited debut album, Y2K, including its release date, tracklist, tour, and more.