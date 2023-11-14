Ice Spice is a star, but she doesn’t have a debut album yet. She’s done well on the back of her 2023 EP Like..?, which in its longest form, the deluxe edition, has 11 tracks clocking in at a total of 22 minutes. Fans want more, though, and are hopeful to hear about when her debut album will arrive. We still don’t know when that will be yet, but today (November 14), Ice appeared to tease something new coming next year.

The rapper took to social media to share a new photo of herself, posing with her lower back exposed to show off an ornate tattoo in the region. She captioned the post, “Y2K! ?/?/24,” seemingly teasing something (perhaps a song or album called “Y2K”) with a release date at some point in 2024. Given that Ice’s birth date is January 1, 2000 (the first day of Y2K), it’s possible she has something on the way on the first day of 2024. This is all just speculation based on the post and relevant context, though, and it’s not yet clear what exactly is going on here.

Speaking of showing skin, Ice made waves this past Halloween with a revealing Betty Boop costume. There were also rumors earlier this month that she went on a super pricey date with Jordan Poole. She was awesome at Camp Flog Gnaw this past weekend, too.