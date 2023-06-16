After dropping his album F65 last month, IDK is already back with new music. Tonight (June 16), he has shared “Win” from the season 2 soundtrack to Apple TV+‘s Swagger.

On the song, IDK embraces the wins in his life, and maintains a positive outlook as he moves forward.

“Life looking right, everything to win / I splash with the ice, everything to win / Just hit number one, I guess I’m single then / Everything a win, everything a win / My life is a win, my life is a win,” he raps on the song’s chorus.

The instrumental track consists of a breezy, percussive, jazz-influenced beat, creating an element of happiness as IDK leaves behind negativity.

In recent months, IDK has been keeping busy. He recently collaborated with Nike, launching a limited-edition Nike Air Max Pro 97 “Free Coast” F&F sneaker. He has also been preparing for his upcoming 65 Tour, which is set to kick off in Paris this month.

In the fall, IDK will bring back No Label Academy, his tuition-free music business program at Harvard University designed to help BIPOC students jumpstart their careers within the music industry.

All of these things certainly sound like wins.

You can listen to “Win” above.

Season 2 of Swagger begins streaming 6/23 on Apple TV+

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.