Iggy Azalea is on OnlyFans and she’s making, in her words, “so much money that I won’t even say how much it is.” On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she spoke about how some of that money comes from strange requests from men.

While applying makeup to Vanderpump Rules‘ James Kennedy, Azalea was asked, “What is the oddest ask one of your OnlyFans subscribers has requested?” She explained, “Men pay me to tell them that they’re a piece of sh*t. […] Like, they’ll send me like $600 just to send a voicemail that’s like, ‘I’d never suck your disgusting little f*cking dick. Is that even a dick? I wouldn’t even let my dog lick that dick.’ And they’re like, ‘Ahh! $200, $300!'”

On the topic of men, she was also asked what’s the sexiest quality in a man that doesn’t have to do with appearance, and she said, “I just think you have to be witty, you have to have witty banter. If you can’t have witty banter, I don’t give a… I don’t care.

Elsewhere during the show, Azalea spoke about what she sees as an often-overlooked quality in former collaborator Britney Spears, saying, “I love Britney and she’s so much more creative than what people give her credit for.”

Watch clips of Azalea on Watch What Happens Live above and below.