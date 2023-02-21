Iggy Azalea’s 2014 chart-topping single isn’t the only thing fancy about her. Apparently, the “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” rapper has a few impressive articles of clothing that she wants others to get a good look at. As the musician continues to receive criticism after she decided to join the subscription-based platform, OnlyFans, which has allegedly been quite lucrative, the Australian recording artist is sharing a message to both her haters and any potential love interests.

While teasing an unreleased track, Iggy uploaded a few risque thirst trap photos that could certainly go against Instagram’s community guidelines. In one image, Iggy is seen boarding a private plane wearing a white long-sleeve crop top shirt, a red thong panty, and the inescapable red AstroBoy-inspired MSCHF boots. Due to the distance between Iggy and the photograph, the lettering on the panty isn’t legible.

To ensure her following receives the message, the rapper uploaded a few close-up images. Iggy’s two-toned drawers reads, “I will not accept a life I do not deserve.” The image is uploaded along with the caption, “only accepting the best for myself .”

Although Iggy didn’t directly specify who the message was directed at, some of the platform’s users have begun to speculate that it could be a sublime message toward her ex-boyfriend, Playboi Carti, who made the news just days earlier after he’d been arrested for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

Either way, one thing’s for certain, Iggy Azalea has set her sights on big and better things. After announcing a new album is on the way and selling her music catalog in an 8-figure deal, Azalea has a lot of reasons to let loose.