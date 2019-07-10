Getty Image

It’s been an absolutely killer year for women in rap. From thrilling newcomers like Megan Thee Stallion to returning favorites like Cardi B, the charts have been packed with summer anthems from female MCs.

This week, Los Angeles-based rapper Saweetie has earned her first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “My Type.” Apart from being an exciting milestone for her career, it also marks an exciting new record. Billboard reports that Saweetie is the seventh female rapper to have a song chart on the Hot 100 in 2019 so far — that’s more female rappers on the chart than any other year this decade.

Saweetie joins Iggy Azalea, Cardi B, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and duo City Girls (Yung Miami and JT) as the women rappers to earn a spot on the Hot 100 this year. Of those seven, she’s also the third to score her first hit on the chart (Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion are also new to the chart this year.)

Last year, just five female rappers made it onto the chart. 2019 is only half over, so there are many more opportunities for female rappers to get their much-deserved breakout on the Hot 100. May this Hot Girl Summer last all year long.

