Is 50 Cent In ‘Expend4bles,’ The New ‘Expendables’ Movie?

50 Cent recently expressed regret over recreating his “In Da Club” video by hanging upside down during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February 2022.

“I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl,” 50 Cent told USA Today last month, shortly after announcing his massive The Final Lap Tour. “Everybody else walked in regular. The songs still went over, and they got a trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got, and I had to put myself upside down.”

50 Cent is also featured in an upside-down shot toward the end of the official trailer for Expend4bles, the long-awaited fourth installment of the Expendables film franchise.

Lionsgate’s official synopsis explains where 50 fits in:

“A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”

50 Cent’s excitement for the film is palpable on his Instagram grid. He’s posted four times about it in the last day, including a promise that Expend4bles is “no joke” and an admission that he “kept hearing ‘If he dies, he dies’ in my head” when doing scenes with Lundgren.

The two-plus-minute trailer introduces 50 as “the new guy,” and he implores the team, “Remember this face. Don’t shoot it by accident.” He isn’t seen again until the 1:44 mark, where he’s either hanging upside inside a car with his gun or the shot is just flipped upside down for some unknown reason — maybe a subtle nod to “In Da Club.”

Watch the full trailer above.

Expend4bles hits theaters 9/22. Find more information here.