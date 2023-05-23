In case you’ve forgotten, or haven’t seen any of Chelsea Handler’s stand-up routines, Handler and 50 Cent dated briefly about a decade ago. She’s alluded to this relationship in her routines, her books, and in various interviews over the years, and has nothing but love for the “In Da Club” rapper. But still, their longstanding friendship isn’t going to keep her from getting her jokes off.

In a recent stand-up routine, Handler performed a bit about anal sex. During the bit, she noted that while the idea of anal sex might be daunting, it gets easier when you have a partner of the ideal — um — size.

“It’s a big pill to swallow in the beginning, but when you warm up to the idea, and you pick the right candidate, right?” Handler said of anal sex. “Small or medium, you know, you’re not going to, like, do that with 50 Cent.”

50 caught wind of the bit and shared a clip of it to his personal Instagram.

“Yo she is so crazy [laughing emojis],” said 50 in the post’s caption. He continued, calling Handler “hand[s] down the funniest.”

Meanwhile, 50 is currently gearing up for his Final Lap Tour, which will see him commemorating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Trying. The tour will kick off in July in Salt Lake City, Utah.