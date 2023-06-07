It’s been almost ten years since Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and the rest of the Expendables brought some old-school action to theaters, but now, the team is back and Megan Fox is along for the ride. The Transformers star is front and center in the new trailer for Expend4bles, the fourth installment in the action franchise that adds a slew of new faces to the mix including 50 Cent, whose character is particularly worried about not getting his face shot off by an aged and glasses-wearing Dolph Lundgren. (Hey, it’s an understandable concern.)

Also, look for Tony Jaa throwing down in the new trailer as well as Statham and Stallone getting their hands dirty in this throwback to the old school action films of the ’80s and ’90s.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

Expend4bles slams into theaters on September 22.