The line-up for Rolling Loud California boasts some heavy hitters, with Nicki Minaj , Post Malone , and Lil Uzi Vert billed as headliners. However, there has been a bit of confusion regarding the talent.

Rolling Loud is kicking off 2024 with a bang. Today (November 14), the festival conglomerate announced their line-up for Rolling Loud California 2024, which will take place over the course of three days at the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood next March.

Is Lil Uzi Vert performing at Rolling Loud California 2024?

According to the official flyer, Lil Uzi Vert is set to perform on Sunday, March 17, closing out the festival. However, earlier today, Uzi took to their Instagram stories to express confusion over the Rolling Loud California 2024 announcement.

They shared a picture of the Rolling Loud announcement, with text over it reading “I never said I was doing rolling loud don’t understand why my name is on here.”

At the time of writing, there has been no announcement from Rolling Loud or Uzi regarding Uzi’s removable from the line-up. So, fans can look forward to seeing Lil Uzi Vert perform at Rolling Loud California next March (for now, anyway).

