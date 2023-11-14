Lil Uzi Vert Is Disputing Their Appearance On The Rolling Loud California 2024 Lineup: ‘Don’t Understand Why My Name Is On Here’

It looks like there may have been a miscommunication between Lil Uzi Vert and their management regarding their appearance on the Rolling Loud California lineup for 2024 because Uzi appears confused. “I never said I was doing Rolling Loud,” they wrote on Instagram over a repost of the event’s flyer in Stories. “Don’t understand why my name is on here.”

Lil Uzi Vert reacts to news he’s headlining Rolling Loud 2024: “I never said I was doing Rolling Loud don’t understand why my name is on here.” pic.twitter.com/yLh0DFbpwL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 14, 2023

While miscues like this do occasionally happen in the entertainment industry (actually, they happen all the time, just rarely at this scale), it’s unusual that Lil Uzi Vert wouldn’t want to do Rolling Loud. They’ve been a mainstay at the festival since it began to rise to prominence a few years ago, appearing on the roster most years since at least 2017.

However, Uzi has been insinuating lately that they’re fed up with the music business, hinting at retirement and personal issues including a possible breakup with City Girls’ JT. Anyone hoping that their Grammy nomination for Pink Tape would salve those psychic wounds might end up disappointed.

This isn’t the first time a big-name festival announced its lineup before the artists involved were informed by their respective teams. In 2020, the Lovers And Friends Festival lineup was disputed by both Mase and Lil Kim before they figured things out. Despite those checks eventually clearing, though, the festival was postponed due to COVID-19, eventually taking place at a later date.

