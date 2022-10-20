Is Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘The Pink Tape’ Dropping In 2022?

Since Lil Uzi Vert teased it last year, fans have been anticipating the release of The Pink Tape. They hinted at collaborations with Grimes, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti. At Rolling Loud Miami in the summer of 2021, they even debuted a song off the record.

They once said it would drop before Halloween of 2021: “Probably in like three weeks, before Halloween come out,” they said during a traditional Cambodian wedding (where they gifted the happy couple with cash). Then ended up delaying it.

When asked if it would arrive before Halloween, they replied, “No it’s not.” They elaborated, saying, “Then it drops next week and then it sounds like sh*t and I gotta hear it from, well not from you, but I gotta hear it from 100,000 people on the internet saying, ‘This sucks!’ So you gotta let me take my time!” A fan assured the rapper that the project would not suck and Uzi replied, “But I’m taking my time so it won’t suck.”

Luckily Lil Uzi Vert has been posting Instagram stories with updates about working on music, so hopefully, the long-awaited release is on the horizon.

