Lil Uzi Vert Drops ‘Hittin My Shoulder’ From The ‘Red & White’ EP, Along With Some SoundCloud Exclusives

For the past week, Lil Uzi Vert has been releasing singles ahead of the Red & White EP. Today, after sharing “Space Cadet,” “I Know,” and “Flex Up” individually, Uzi released these three tracks along with a fourth, “Hittin My Shoulder,” to DSPs. Meanwhile, over on SoundCloud, it looks like the mischievous rapper has released the nine-track EP in full, circumventing a traditional release.

The Red & White EP is intended as a prelude to Uzi’s The Pink Tape — the title drawing a clear connection between the two projects — which was delayed last year so that the Philadelphia rapper could make sure the follow-up to Eternal Atake and its companion album Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2won’t suck.”

In the meantime, Uzi’s kept busy, contributing features to such projects as Nigo’s I Know Nigo album (he appears on the single “Heavy“), and headlining music festivals like HARD Summer Music Festival and Uzi’s hometown’s Made In America Festival. Uzi also popped up at both Pharrell’s Something In The Water Festival and the UK’s Wireless Festival.

But the buzz among fans mostly focused on Uzi’s subtle mid-week announcement that the rapper now goes by the “they/them” pronouns, which refer to non-binary people. Uzi revealed as much with a simple Instagram bio change, which was later confirmed by a spokesperson.

You can check out “Hittin My Shoulder” from Red & White above and stream the full EP here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

