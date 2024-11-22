The “Not Like Us” rapper and Super Bowl Halftime Show performer dropped a new album, GNX , out of nowhere on Friday. It will take the weekend to fully absorb the album, Lamar’s first since 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, but there’s one question on many people’s minds: where is Taylor Swift ?

Thanksgiving isn’t until week and Christmas is over a month away, but Kendrick Lamar just gave us a gift to be thankful for.

Is Taylor Swift On Kendrick Lamar’s New Album, GNX?

Earlier this week, producer DJ Snake claimed Swift and Lamar have teamed up for a new song. It would make sense: Swift enlisted Lamar for a remix of “Bad Blood,” and he once thanked her for “supporting not only my music but just the hip-hop culture. There’s really no gap. It’s music and it feels good.”

However, whether DJ Snake’s claim turns out to be true or false, we do know that Swift is not on GNX.

The only “Taylor” to be found is when Lamar references Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” on “Wacced Out Murals” (“Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go”). However, there is at least one connection to the “Fortnight” singer on GNX: much of the album is produced by Jack Antonoff, who also worked on 1989, Lover, Folklore, The Tortured Poets Department, etc.

GNX is out now via pgLang/Interscope. Find more information here.