Fresh off his performance at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, J Balvin has announced he’s releasing a new project, Mixteip, this Thursday, July 17.

The project will include features from Puerto Rican salsa bandleader Gilberto Santa Rosa, Puerto Rican singer Lenny Tavárez, American reggaeton singer Justin Quiles, and English rapper Stormzy. The project also contains the song “Rio,” which Balvin initially released in January. It follows 2024’s Rayo, which dropped last August and reached No. 13 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart

Earlier this year, Balvin completed his Back To The Rayo tour, but he isn’t resting on his laurels. The Colombian singer has a busy summer of performances lined up, including sets at Montreux Jazz Festival this month and Baja Beach Fest in August. In addition, he was announced as a vocal talent for the second season of the popular anime Solo Leveling, voicing a “key character,” later revealed as Kargalgan, a “powerful dungeon boss.”

Mixteip is out 7/17 via Capitol. You can find more info here and see the full tracklist below.

01. “Bruz Wein”

02. “Zun Zun” Feat. Lenny Tavarez, Justin Quiles

03. “Uuu” Feat. Stormzy

04. “PQBL”

05. “No Te Olvido”

06. “Misterio” Feat. Gilberto Santa Rosa

07. “St Tropez”

08. “KLK” Feat. Omega

09. “Rio”

10. “¿Donde-Esta-Jose?”