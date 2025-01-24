J Balvin Goes Full Wife Guy In His Tender ‘Rio’ Video

Música urbana continues to boom. Bad Bunny’s new album Debí Tirar Más Fotos just reached the top of the Billboard albums chart, and today, another Latin American superstar, J Balvin, started the rollout for his own new album with a tender music video for its first single, “Rio.”

A deeply personal song, “Rio” is prime Balvin, with a self-aware message of personal growth and a tuneful expression of his conviction that charity starts a home. “Pa qué buscar en la calle / Lo que abunda en mi casa?” he sings, which translates to “Why hit the streets to look for / What is plentiful in my house?”

The accompanying video is made up of clips from Balvin’s daily adventures with his partner, Argentine model, actress, and television host Valentina Ferrer, and their son. The couple first met on the set of Balvin’s 2017 music video “Sigo Extranjero,” in which Ferrer played his wife in a prime piece of subtle foreshadowing.

The couple seems like they have a goofy good time together, whether doing superstar things like vacationing in exotic locations and rehearsing for shows or just hanging around at home, shooting at each other with Nerf guns. While the press release for the song doesn’t reveal any details of Balvin’s next release, the song offers an intriguing follow-up to his 2024 album, Rayo — the tour for which kicks off in two months.

Watch J Balvin’s “Rio” video above.