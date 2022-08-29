J Balvin is one of the biggest stars in the world. He has a No. 1 single under his belt with the Cardi B and Bad Bunny collaboration “I Like It,” and the list of artists who get more streams than him on Spotify is a short one. Now his resume has gotten a tad more fleshed out, as he just performed at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Balvin was joined by Ryan Castro to perform their collaboration “Nivel De Perreo.” With all due respect to Castro, though, the most notable guest of the performance was the giant twerking hologram that shook what its mama gave it throughout the song.

For this year’s ceremony, Balvin has a nomination, as his and Skrillex’s “In Da Getto” is up for Best Latin.

Aside from Balvin, also performing during this year’s show are Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow (both of whom are also co-hosting alongside LL Cool J), Lizzo, Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Måneskin, Anitta, Panic! At The Disco, Kane Brown, Marshmello x Khalid, Snoop Dogg with Eminem, and 2022 MTV VMAs Global Icon Award recipients Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Check out Balvin’s performance above.

