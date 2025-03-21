J-Hope likes girls who are as pretty as a painting in his new single “Mona Lisa.” In the video, the K-pop star and his dancers put on a show in an art museum, nodding to the song’s title and the painting that inspired it. In a press release, he said of the song, “I prepared this as a gift for ARMY [BTS’s fandom] who enjoy performances. There are also playful and humorous elements throughout, like the various sound effects in the track. I think it will be even more enjoyable if you try to find those details while listening.”

“Mona Lisa” is J-Hope’s second solo single of the month, following “Sweet Dreams” with Miguel. He also features on Don Toliver’s “LV Bag” featuring Pharrell, continuing his foray into American pop music, which started back in 2023 — almost two years exactly — with “On The Street” featuring J. Cole.

His momentum was briefly interrupted by mandatory military service in Korea, during which he released his EP Hope On The Street, Vol. 1. He completed his service last October, and since, has picked up where he left off, as BTS fans patiently await the band’s eventual reunion.

In the meantime, Hope’s hitting the road — and a couple of airplanes — on his first-ever solo headlining tour. So far, he’s completed dates in Seoul and Brooklyn, with future dates taking him to Chicago, Mexico City, Oakland, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, Macau, Saitama, and Osaka.

You can watch J-Hope’s video for “Mona Lisa” above.