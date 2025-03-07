BTS member J-Hope is just one of a whole wave of K-pop stars who are breaking out on their own after beginning their careers in groups, and like his bandmates RM, Jungkook, and Jin, he’s kicking off this phase of his solo career with a bang. After previously collaborating with a diverse range of rappers, including J. Cole and Don Toliver, he looks to the R&B world on his latest single, “Sweet Dreams” featuring Miguel.

In the surreal music video for the inviting song, a house goes flying through the sky over an idyllic suburban neighborhood (a la Disney’s Up, only without the balloons and existential trauma of the first ten minutes).

J-Hope’s solo career is expanding in more ways than one. The singer is currently on his first-ever headlining tour, which just completed its South Korean swing and is headed for the United States beginning next week. After hitting a handful of North American cities including New York, Mexico City, and Los Angeles, he’s hopping back across the pond for a run of dates in Southeast Asia, including Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, Taipei, and Osaka.

You can watch the video for J-Hope’s new single “Sweet Dreams” featuring Miguel above.