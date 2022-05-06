It was just a year and a half ago that Jack Harlow stepped forward with his debut album That’s What They All Say. The impressive effort arrived months after he released “What’s Poppin,” a track that would grant him his breakout moment in 2021 as it peaked at No. 2 on the singles chart. Making it in the music industry is one thing, and while Harlow has undoubtedly done that, his next goal is to avoid the sophomore slump and stay on top. That’s something the Lousiville native plans to do with his new album Come Home The Kids Miss You which is highlighted by “Churchills Downs” with Drake.

The duo’s first collaboration arrives as quite the introspective effort, one that comes from the same place as Harlow’s “Baxter Avenue” or Drake’s “Do Not Disturb.” On “Churchill Downs,” which is named after the famed horse racing complex in Harlow’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, the two rappers speak highly of their respective positions in the music world. Harlow raps about overcoming past doubts and elevating to star status while Drake addresses those who attempt to pull him down from the top spot.

“Churchills Downs” is one of 15 songs that appears on Come Home The Kids Miss You. Through the album’s records, listeners will also catch previously released singles “Nail Tech” and “First Class” as well as additional guest appearances from Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne.

You can listen to “Churchill Downs” in the video above.

Come Home The Kids Miss You is out now via Atlantic. You can stream it here.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.