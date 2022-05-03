Jack Harlow Met Gala 2022
Jack Harlow’s ‘Come Home, The Kids Miss You’ Boasts Collabs With Justin Timberlake And Lil Wayne

Just days ahead of the release of Jack Harlow‘s sophomore album, Come Home, The Kids Miss You, Harlow has revealed the tracklist. Among the 15 tracks are the previously released “Nail Tech,” and the Fergie-sampling “First Class,” which, upon its release, became Harlow’s first solo Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit.

Come Home, The Kids Miss You features an impressive set of collaborators, including Drake, Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, and Justin Timberlake. While Dua Lipa herself isn’t featured on the album, there is a track called “Dua Lipa.” This song is most likely the one Harlow teased on social media over the weekend, on which Harlow raps, “Dua Lipa, I’m trying to do more with her than do a feature.”

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. “Talk Of The Town”
2. “Young Harleezy”
3. “I’d Do Anything To Make You Smile”
4. “First Class”
5. “Dua Lipa”
6. “Side Piece”
7. “Movie Star” Feat. Pharrell Williams
8. “Lil Secret”
9. “I Got A Shot”
10. “Churchill Downs” Feat. Drake
11. “Like A Blade Of Grass”
12. “Parent Trap” Feat. Justin Timberlake
13. “Poison” Feat. Lil Wayne
14. “Nail Tech”
15. “State Fair”

Come Home, The Kids Miss You is out 5/6 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

