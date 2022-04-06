jack harlow come home
Getty Image
Music

Jack Harlow Reveals The Release Date For ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Last month, Jack Harlow revealed the title of his upcoming album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. Today, the Louisville, Kentucky rapper revealed the album’s release date and stripped-down cover art. Featuring a photo of Jack sitting on a stool next to a mic stand, Come Home The Kids Miss You is set for release on May 6. Incidentally, as some fans noticed on Twitter, that’s the same weekend as the biggest sporting event in the rapper’s home state, the Kentucky Derby.

To promote his second studio album, Harlow will be dropping the project’s second single, “First Class,” this Friday. He previously teased the track with a video from the studio that previewed an upbeat instrumental with a loop of Fergie’s “Glamorous.” Before that, he released the first single, “Nail Tech,” as he shot the lights out during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

His performance in that game presaged his next big opportunity; in March, it was announced that he’d been cast in an upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump. Most recently, he joined Lil Nas X to perform their hit song “Industry Baby” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards this past Sunday.

Come Home The Kids Miss You is due 5/6 via Atlantic.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of March 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×