Jack Harlow Reveals The Release Date For ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’

Last month, Jack Harlow revealed the title of his upcoming album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. Today, the Louisville, Kentucky rapper revealed the album’s release date and stripped-down cover art. Featuring a photo of Jack sitting on a stool next to a mic stand, Come Home The Kids Miss You is set for release on May 6. Incidentally, as some fans noticed on Twitter, that’s the same weekend as the biggest sporting event in the rapper’s home state, the Kentucky Derby.

Come Home The Kids Miss You May 6th pic.twitter.com/DftfWqFqHT — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 6, 2022

To promote his second studio album, Harlow will be dropping the project’s second single, “First Class,” this Friday. He previously teased the track with a video from the studio that previewed an upbeat instrumental with a loop of Fergie’s “Glamorous.” Before that, he released the first single, “Nail Tech,” as he shot the lights out during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

His performance in that game presaged his next big opportunity; in March, it was announced that he’d been cast in an upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump. Most recently, he joined Lil Nas X to perform their hit song “Industry Baby” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards this past Sunday.

Come Home The Kids Miss You is due 5/6 via Atlantic.