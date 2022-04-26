Dua Lipa has been keeping busy. She’s about halfway done making her third album. She’s on tour in support of Future Nostalgia. Her recent Megan The Stallion collaboration “Sweetest Pie” was a big chart success. On top of that, she recently managed to capture the “ultimate thirst trap,” as she dubbed it.

This morning on Twitter, Lipa shared a brief gallery of photos and wrote, “swipe to the end for the ultimate thirst trap.” Two of the photos are Lipa just doing ordinary things in her life and one is of her singing on stage. As for the “ultimate thirst trap,” it’s a photo of Lipa in bed, but not as saucy as that description might make it sound. Instead, it’s just a blurry picture of Lipa landing on a bed, so this whole thing was Lipa flexing her sense of humor.

swipe to the end for the ultimate thirst trap pic.twitter.com/5sDPzztD4C — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 26, 2022

(She shared a version of the post on Instagram a few days ago, but with more photos.)

Elsewhere in her life, Lipa started a podcast, dropped by The Tonight Show and met her viral 80-year-old superfan, and saw “Levitating” become the longest-charting Hot 100 hit by a woman.

