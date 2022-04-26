Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Dua Lipa’s ‘Ultimate Thirst Trap’ Photo In Bed Isn’t What It Sounds Like

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Dua Lipa has been keeping busy. She’s about halfway done making her third album. She’s on tour in support of Future Nostalgia. Her recent Megan The Stallion collaboration “Sweetest Pie” was a big chart success. On top of that, she recently managed to capture the “ultimate thirst trap,” as she dubbed it.

This morning on Twitter, Lipa shared a brief gallery of photos and wrote, “swipe to the end for the ultimate thirst trap.” Two of the photos are Lipa just doing ordinary things in her life and one is of her singing on stage. As for the “ultimate thirst trap,” it’s a photo of Lipa in bed, but not as saucy as that description might make it sound. Instead, it’s just a blurry picture of Lipa landing on a bed, so this whole thing was Lipa flexing her sense of humor.

(She shared a version of the post on Instagram a few days ago, but with more photos.)

Elsewhere in her life, Lipa started a podcast, dropped by The Tonight Show and met her viral 80-year-old superfan, and saw “Levitating” become the longest-charting Hot 100 hit by a woman.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Albums You May Have Missed From Winter 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×