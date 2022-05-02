Harry Styles season is rapidly approaching, as Harry’s House is set for release on May 20. Actually, you could say Styles season has been ongoing for a little while now as “As It Was” dominates the music world. It’s had a couple different stints on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and now it adds another week at No. 1: On the new Hot 100 dated May 7, “As It Was” is No. 1 for a second consecutive week and third total.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated May 7, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 2, 2022

Its top spot has a lot to do with the 52.7 million radio airplay audience impressions it tallied over the tracking week (from April 22 to 28), which is up 23 percent from the previous week. It dipped a bit in streams with 28.2 million (down 6 percent) but saw an uptick in downloads sold at 9,200 (up 9 percent).

Meanwhile, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” is still doing well, spending a second week at No. 2 after debuting in the top spot, dethroning “As It Was.” Styles returned to the top, though, demoting Harlow to his current position. Another former No. 1, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” is also still hanging around the top at No. 3.

Harry’s House is out 5/20 via Columbia/Erskine. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.