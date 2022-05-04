Despite the average NBA ref not knowing who he is (they must not have watched Narnia), Jack Harlow has been flying high recently. After the success of his potentially controversial collaboration with Lil Nas X in 2021, more rap fans than ever know Harlow’s name — enough to lift his upcoming album’s second single, “First Class” to No. 1 on the Hot 100. His new album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, stands to also debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart next week as a result.

So, naturally, fans on Twitter are putting his career trajectory in perspective as only fans on Twitter can. Comparing Harlow to another hotly tipped white rapper whose music career unfolded in a much different way, a commenter wrote, “jack harlow havin the career lil dicky thought he was gonna have.” The tweet has sparked a bit of a debate since some fans took it as a diss toward Dicky (who is still a much better-known factor at this point owing to several years’ head start).

jack harlow havin the career lil dicky thought he was gonna have — Junior (@JrMoneyGetting) May 3, 2022

One fan responded, “Let’s be clear tho lil dicky would wash jack harlow,” while another implored fellow fans, “Y’all better stop comparing Jack Harlow to Lil Dicky. Dave would rap circles around him, with all due respect.” However, others agreed with the original premise that Jack’s career had a much more positive trajectory compared to a similar point in Dicky’s.

Let’s be clear tho lil dicky would wash jack harlow https://t.co/ZnhBhpDzg0 — kenni ✨ (@ken_chinaza) May 4, 2022

Y’all better stop comparing Jack Harlow to Lil Dicky. Dave would rap circles around him, with all due respect. — Patty Cakes (@PVathJr) May 4, 2022

lil dicky after realizing someone else did the role of the funny white rapper better pic.twitter.com/iHtN4q4v8M — 𝗫𝗮𝗺 🕸 (@xamzzyy) May 3, 2022

Of course, Dicky has found a new outlet for his creativity in the form his FX show Dave, which allows him to put his comedy raps into the proper context to be fully appreciated. Meanwhile, Jack’s on his second album and still turning down pop collabs to keep it hip-hop, something we still have yet to see from Dicky, so if anything, the two rapper’s careers are more divergent than they are at odds. Dicky doesn’t even like performing, so obviously both had different goals to begin with.

Lil Dicky got Snoop Dogg on his debut (only🥲) album, a star studded environmental theme song, a tv show, then dipped. I don’t think he wanted the career fr https://t.co/wC0BxYXxU7 — ⛽️❓ (@bitternessnbyes) May 4, 2022

nah lil dicky in his own lane. Man got TV deals. jack harlow his lil brotha https://t.co/Xn9OKyiS8F — TheLastLionKing (@DickyDoss) May 4, 2022

Might wanna switch that opinion lil dicky can’t put out main stream hits but Jack can still do everything lil dicky does pic.twitter.com/IjfpMrzN77 — 5aip 🎭🛰 (@saip13__) May 4, 2022

I truly didn’t know Lil Dicky had fans like this lol pic.twitter.com/bHfsvRcHmS — awkward connoisseur (@RaychJackson) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, for those truly in the know, the real victim is Asher Roth, who managed to eke out one mainstream hit before being banished forever to the backrap circuit (where he is, for all appearances, perfectly comfortable and happy).