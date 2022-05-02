There’s little denying that Jack Harlow is a bonafide star now, but that doesn’t mean that everyone knows who he is. He’s got two No. 1 hit singles — Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” and his own “First Class” — and his breakout single “What’s Poppin” is practically ubiquitous at sporting events, but two NBA referees at last night’s playoff game between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks had a laugh at Harlow’s expense during a miked-up moment in which they admitted they had no clue who he is.

He was sitting courtside at the time, so he didn’t get to hear them in person, but once he got home and found out about the viral moment, he had the perfect response. Part of the reason he’s so popular is because of his “extremely online” personality and good-natured sense of humor. So, instead of being offended that a pair of 50-year-old NBA refs were unaware of his general existence — let alone how popular he is –, he referenced an amusing meme about himself.

“Clearly these mfs have never seen Narnia,” he joked. Of course, that’s a reference to a fan’s joking tweet pointing out Jack’s resemblance to actor James McAvoy, who played the faun Mr. Tumnus in The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe. It’s a funny moment that allowed him to have the last laugh, without taking himself too seriously.

Clearly these mfs have never seen Narnia https://t.co/JeC3hx7KAr — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) May 1, 2022

i will never forget jack harlow in narnia pic.twitter.com/RB1pkukYMc — Karanikolau 🌸 (@LaNattiqueen) May 1, 2022

Jack’s got plenty of reasons to feel good about himself though. In a short time, he’s gone from fanning out in Bryson Tiller’s DMs to having his fellow Louisvillian helping to promote his upcoming album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. Led by the singles “Nail Tech” and “First Class,” Harlow’s latest will drop this Friday, May 6 via Atlantic Records.