Jack Harlow and Lil Dicky may have been at odds in last week’s episode of Dave but behind the camera, the two look-alike rappers had much more in common than just their similar features, sharing a slew of laughs in a series of outtakes Harlow shared on Twitter today. While their onscreen confrontation was all about Dicky’s discomfort at meeting his doppelganger — who displayed a healthy amount of contempt for his counterpart — in real life, it’s clear the two jokesters enjoyed each other’s company and riffing on Harlow’s scent-related insults.

Their reactions to the scene show there are no hard feelings between them after fans went out of their way to compare and contrast them on Twitter — likely because they are both, well, white rappers with lightspeed flows and similarly curly-topped coiffes. (For what it’s worth, they’re also both pretty decent basketball players, slotting pretty cleanly into the “fundamentally sound white hooper with a nice jumper” archetype — especially after Jack’s training for the White Men Can’t Jump remake.) They’ve both responded in their own ways to the memes — which Jack seemed to reference with his “hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters” boast on “They Don’t Love It” from Jackman — but from these easygoing outtakes, it’s clear that we’ve actually got the beginnings of a beautiful friendship on our hands (and maybe even a collab! Pretty please, guys!).